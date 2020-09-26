The Las Vegas Raiders will take on the New England Patriots at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. New England is 1-1 and the Raiders are 2-0. New England is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Patriots vs. Raiders odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 47.5. Before entering any Raiders vs. Patriots picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,300 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It's off to a strong 5-2 roll on top-rated NFL picks this season. The model enters Week 3 on an incredible 101-67 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Patriots vs. Raiders. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NFL betting lines for Patriots vs. Raiders:

Patriots vs. Raiders spread: Patriots -5.5

Patriots vs. Raiders over-under: 47.5 points

Patriots vs. Raiders money line: New England -240, Las Vegas +200

What you need to know about the Patriots

New England lost a 35-30 thriller at Seattle last Sunday night. Cam Newton passed for 397 yards and a TD on 44 attempts in addition to rushing for two TDs and 47 yards. It was his eighth career game with two-plus rushing TDs, the most all-time by a quarterback. Newton leads all quarterbacks with four rushing TDs, the most by a quarterback through the first two weeks of a season in NFL history.

Julian Edelman had eight catches for a career-high 179 yards last week. He ranks third in the NFL with 236 receiving yards. N'Keal Harry set career highs in catches (eight) and receiving yards (72) last week. Stephon Gilmore has 10 passes defensed and two INTs in his last seven home games.

What you need to know about the Raiders

Meanwhile, the Raiders opened their new home stadium with a 34-24 win over the New Orleans Saints this past Monday. Derek Carr passed for three TDs and 282 yards on 38 attempts and Darren Waller caught 12 passes for one TD and 103 yards. Carr ended up with a passer rating of 120.7. Carr is one of two NFL quarterbacks with 500-plus passing yards, a 70-plus completion percentage and no INTs this season.

Josh Jacobs had 105 scrimmage yards last week and he is the only AFC running back with 100-plus scrimmage yards in each of first two games of the season. Both Jacobs (hip) and Waller (knee) are questionable for this week. Nicholas Morrow had seven tackles and his first career interception last week. The Raiders are 2-0 for just the fourth since the turn of the century. Three of those 2-0 starts have come under Jon Gruden.

How to make Raiders vs. Patriots picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Patriots vs. Raiders 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Patriots vs. Raiders? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Raiders vs. Patriots spread to jump on Sunday, all from the model that enters Week 3 of the NFL season on an incredible 101-67 roll.