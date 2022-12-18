Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders (5-8) are set to host Mac Jones and the New England Patriots (7-6) in an AFC matchup on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. The game will be the first meeting between Josh McDaniels and his former boss and mentor, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, since McDaniels left New England to become the Raiders head coach. The Raiders are looking to bounce back from a 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football, while the Patriots are hoping to build off their impressive 27-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football.

Kickoff is at 4:05 p.m. ET. Las Vegas is favored by 2 points in the latest Raiders vs. Patriots odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 45.

Raiders vs. Patriots spread: Raiders -2

Raiders vs. Patriots over/under: 45 points

Raiders vs. Patriots money line: Las Vegas -135, New England +115

What you need to know about the Raiders

Las Vegas lost 17-16 to the Los Angeles Rams last week. Running back Josh Jacobs put forth a good effort for the losing side as he punched in one rushing touchdown.

The Raiders have been one of the most frustrating teams in the NFL in 2022. Despite having an immense amount of talent including likely All-Pro selections in Jacobs, Davante Adams, and Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas has managed to stumble to a 5-8 overall record with a slim chance at making the postseason. That said, the Raiders are a team that is fully capable and talented enough to beat any team in the league on any given Sunday.

What you need to know about the Patriots

The Patriots stayed out West following their win over the Cardinals, practicing in Arizona all week before making the short trek to Las Vegas on Saturday. The Patriots have been hit hard by injuries in 2022, and could be without key offensive players Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle), Jakobi Meyers (concussion), DeVante Parker (concussion), and Damien Harris (thigh), who are all listed as game-time decisions.

The Patriots have been wildly inconsistent on the offensive side of the ball, but have been one of the NFL's best defensive teams in 2022. New England ranks fifth in the NFL in points allowed per game (18.4) and sixth in total yards allowed per game (312.6). The Patriots have one of the league's premier pass rush duos in Matthew Judon (14.5 sacks) and Josh Uche (10 sacks).

