Mac Jones and the New England Patriots (7-6) hit the road to take on Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders (5-8) on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. Las Vegas is 3-2 at home, while the Patriots are 4-3 on the road. There will be added intrigue in this matchup as Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels will be leading his team against his former team and mentor, New England head coach Bill Belichick. The Patriots are coming off an impressive 27-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football, while the Raiders lost 17-16 to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football. Las Vegas is 6-7 against the spread and New England is 7-5-1 ATS in 2022.

Raiders vs. Patriots spread: Raiders -1

Raiders vs. Patriots over/under: 44.5 points

Raiders vs. Patriots money line: Las Vegas -120, New England +100

What you need to know about the Raiders

Las Vegas lost 17-16 to the Los Angeles Rams last week. Running back Josh Jacobs put forth a good effort for the losing side as he punched in one rushing touchdown.

The Raiders have been one of the most frustrating teams in the NFL in 2022. Despite having an immense amount of talent including likely All-Pro selections in Jacobs, Davante Adams, and Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas has managed to stumble to a 5-8 overall record with a slim chance at making the postseason. That said, the Raiders are a team that is fully capable and talented enough to beat any team in the league on any given Sunday.

What you need to know about the Patriots

Meanwhile, the Patriots were able to grind out a solid victory over the Arizona Cardinals this past Monday, winning 27-13. New England running back Pierre Strong Jr. looked sharp as he punched in one rushing touchdown. The Patriots' defense was outstanding against Arizona.

The Patriots stayed out West following their win over the Cardinals, practicing in Arizona all week before making the short trek to Las Vegas on Saturday. New England outside linebacker Josh Uche was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week following his three sack effort against the Cardinals. The 2020 second round pick out of Michigan has nine sacks in the Patriots' last five games.

