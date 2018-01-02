Pederson on benching Foles in playoffs: 'If you're in desperation mode, who knows?'

Nick Foles is the quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles, but he might not be for long depending on how the team performs in the playoffs.

Talking to the media on Tuesday, two days after the Eagles lost 6-0 in an ugly regular-season finale against the Dallas Cowboys, coach Doug Pederson didn't rule out making a quarterback change if Philadelphia's offense struggles in the postseason. Although he acknowledged that the Eagles' scoring concerns aren't the fault of "just one guy" and wouldn't commit to any specific plan at QB, he also left the door open for third-stringer Nate Sudfeld to replace Foles.

"It's a one-game season," Pederson said, per NBC Sports Philadelphia's Reuben Frank. "If you're in desperation mode, who knows?"

Foles will, in fact, start the Eagles' first playoff game, Pederson added. But Sudfeld, who took over at QB in the second quarter of the team's meaningless Week 17 game, "should stay warm," as NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said Tuesday, especially if the team remains as stagnant as it has since Week 15.

For what it's worth, Pederson has since changed his tune, per Rapoport, saying immediately after Tuesday's press conference that "Foles is my guy, end of story."

Despite throwing just one touchdown to two interceptions and failing to gain a first down on a third-down pass over the last two weeks, Foles has long been talked up as the Eagles' emergency quarterback. Called into action when starter Carson Wentz suffered a torn ACL in Week 14, the former Pro Bowler looked a lot like his 2013 self during his first fill-in start, throwing four touchdowns in the team's win over the New York Giants. And even amid his recent struggles, the sixth-year veteran boasts far more starting experience, including a previous playoff appearance, than Sudfeld, a former Washington Redskins late-rounder who hadn't thrown a regular-season pass until Sunday.