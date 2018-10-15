People think Patrick Mahomes sounds like Kermit the Frog and Twitter can't stop making jokes
As NFL fans get to know Mahomes, they're getting familiar with his unique voice
Patrick Mahomes' voice isn't a "new" thing -- people have been talking about it since the Chiefs' first primetime bout against the Broncos in Week 4. However, it reared its head again after the Chiefs lost to the Patriots 43-40 on Sunday night after ridiculous performances from both Mahomes and Tom Brady. In the game, it was all about who had the ball last -- but Mahomes still dazzled in the loss.
But his VOICE. People simply cannot get enough of Mahomes' voice, which sounds like a cross between LSU's Ed Orgeron, Kermit the Frog and Farmer Fran from "The Waterboy."
Honestly, if that voice doesn't just soothe you to sleep. Andy Reid described him as "froggish," and the Chiefs have made plenty of jokes at his expense.
The biggest thing is that his voice doesn't make sense for his body. It's like watching a ventriloquist who is holding the wrong puppet.
Star tight end Travis Kelce told Yahoo Sports that his voice is "like he's off 'The Muppets,' man, stuck between like, the Cookie Monster and Kermit the Frog."
Mahomes is OK with the jokes.
He's even getting the talking head treatment.
While others are bringing his appearance into the mix to draw their comparisons.
Mahomes has been noted as an early front-runner for MVP, and even the loss to the Patriots shouldn't diminish those talks. The Chiefs' offense has been electric all season. And despite the talk about how young quarterbacks fare against the Patriots (quarterbacks 25 and under are now 0-24 playing at Gillette Stadium against Belichick and Brady, including Sunday night), it wasn't Mahomes who let the Chiefs down on Sunday.
The Chiefs are now 5-1, and the Patriots are in the midst of a surge. The battle for the AFC could well come down to these two teams. Let's just hope that Mahomes is mic'd up for every game moving forward.
