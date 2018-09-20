Pick Six Podcast: Which 2-0 team is most likely to miss playoffs? Which 0-2 team will make?
John Breech and Will Brinson break down the Jets-Browns game and rank the 2-0 and 0-2 teams
The Jets and Browns are playing a football game on Thursday night. It's not a must win, but someone does HAVE to win. To preview that game, CBS Sports colleague John Breech hopped on the horn to talk about what we expect to see from Hue Jackson in this Thursday night game (he's allergic to Sundays) and who's worth rolling out there in fantasy, along with what to bet on this game.
Breech and I also break down the 0-2 teams most likely to make the playoffs and the 2-0 teams, ranking each group by most and least likely to do so.
Are we underrating the Jaguars? Are the Rams overrated? Can the Texans make a playoff push? How about the Seahawks? All of those questions answered plus much more.
Listen to the full podcast below and make sure to Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Antonio Brown explains sideline rant
Brown wouldn't divulge what he and coach Mike Tomlin talked about when the WR returned to work...
-
Jets vs. Browns odds, top picks, bets
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of Hue Jackson and the Browns
-
Joe Flacco feels bad for pass rushers
'It's a violent sport. It's meant to be that way,' Flacco explained
-
NFL Week 3 odds, picks, lines, bets
SportsLine computer model simulated every Week 3 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising res...
-
Week 3 QB Power Rankings
Ranking every starting quarterback from 1-32 every week for the whole season, let's go
-
Jets vs. Browns statistics to know
The Browns are still searching for their first win since 2016