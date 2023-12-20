With the playoffs looming, the Miami Dolphins are in the process of fine-tuning their roster. Part of that process was meeting with Ndamukong Suh, a three-time All-Pro defensive lineman who is currently a free agent.

Suh met with Miami on Wednesday, per ESPN. However, NFL Media reports that no signing is imminent.

The 36-year-old veteran has played for five teams over a 13-year NFL career that will one day receive consideration for enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He spent the 2015-17 seasons with the Dolphins while being a key player on Miami's 2016 playoff team.

The second overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, Suh earned four Pro Bowl nods during his first five NFL seasons while playing for the Detroit Lions. An All-Decade player for the 2010s, Suh earned his fifth Pro Bowl selection in Miami in 2016 before having more productive seasons with the Rams and Buccaneers. He won a ring in Tampa in 2020 and was a backup during Philadelphia's Super Bowl run last season.

If he signs with them, Suh would join a Dolphins defense that is second in the NFL in sacks, fourth in rushing yards allowed and 10th in passing yards allowed. Despite those numbers, the Dolphins are 14th in the league in points allowed, which can largely be attributed to the defense being just 27th in red zone efficiency.

The unit has suffered several notable injuries, including linebackers Jaelan Phillips and Jerome Baker and defensive backs Xavien Howard and Jevon Holland. The Dolphins' offense has also been hit by the injury bug. Among Miami's offense players who have been injured recently are wideout Tyreek Hill and lineman Austin Jackson.

Miami is gearing up for a big game this Sunday against Dallas in a matchup of 10-4 teams.