Quinnen Williams, Jets' defensive lineman, arrested at airport for alleged gun possession
The former No. 3 overall pick just wrapped up his rookie season
New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams was arrested on Thursday night for allegedly carrying a gun through LaGuardia Airport, according to the New York Post. Williams, who just wrapped up his rookie season with the Jets, was attempting to board a departing flight out of New York when he was arrested around 9 p.m. ET for criminal possession of a weapon, an Authority spokesperson said. It's unclear where in the airport he was arrested.
The gun is reportedly licensed to Williams in the state of Alabama. Under New York law, a concealed weapon is usually only legal if it is licensed in the state of New York. According to the Post, Williams' agent, Nicole Lynn, tweeted earlier Thursday that a large group of Young Money APAA Sports clients were traveling to Mexico for an event.v
Williams was taken by the Jets with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. After his final season at the University of Alabama, he was awarded the Outland Trophy, which is given to the nation's best interior lineman. Williams' first NFL season got off to a bit of a slow start, as he injured his ankle in the season opener against the Buffalo Bills and missed the next two games. In all, Williams recorded 28 combined tackles and 2.5 sacks in 13 regular season games.
As of late Thursday night, Williams was still being processed by Port Authority Police, according to NJ.com. His case will be handled by the Queens District Attorney's office.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: Browns considering big-name LTs
Cleveland is in dire need of a new blind-side protector for Baker Mayfield
-
Top five Trent Williams landing spots
With Washington reportedly granting the LT permission to seek a deal, here's where he could...
-
Rivers free agency: Landing spots, more
Rivers is moving on from the Chargers and will soon have a new team
-
Redskins allow Williams to seek trade
Williams' time in Washington may be nearing its end after a tumultuous 2019
-
Weatherford seeking help for lost ring
The former Giant's car was broken into earlier this week
-
Report: Eagles bring back Mornhinweg
Most recently the Ravens' offensive coordinator, Mornhinweg spent 2004-2012 in Philadelphia
-
NFL combine: Live workout results
The draft's top-ranked cornerback refused to stay on the sideline
-
Combine results: DL, LB workouts
Simmons headlined a group of speedy linebackers that stole the headlines during Saturday's...
-
Rams vs. Cardinals live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Rams vs. Cardinals football game