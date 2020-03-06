Quinnen Williams, Jets' defensive lineman, arrested at airport for alleged gun possession

New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams was arrested on Thursday night for allegedly carrying a gun through LaGuardia Airport, according to the New York Post. Williams, who just wrapped up his rookie season with the Jets, was attempting to board a departing flight out of New York when he was arrested around 9 p.m. ET for criminal possession of a weapon, an Authority spokesperson said. It's unclear where in the airport he was arrested.

The gun is reportedly licensed to Williams in the state of Alabama. Under New York law, a concealed weapon is usually only legal if it is licensed in the state of New York. According to the Post, Williams' agent, Nicole Lynn, tweeted earlier Thursday that a large group of Young Money APAA Sports clients were traveling to Mexico for an event.v

Williams was taken by the Jets with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. After his final season at the University of Alabama, he was awarded the Outland Trophy, which is given to the nation's best interior lineman. Williams' first NFL season got off to a bit of a slow start, as he injured his ankle in the season opener against the Buffalo Bills and missed the next two games. In all, Williams recorded 28 combined tackles and 2.5 sacks in 13 regular season games.

As of late Thursday night, Williams was still being processed by Port Authority Police, according to NJ.com. His case will be handled by the Queens District Attorney's office.