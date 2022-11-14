Less than a week after the Chargers released him, defensive lineman Jerry Tillery has been claimed off waivers by the Raiders, the team announced.

Drafted 28th in 2019, just one pick behind recently released Raiders safety Johnathan Abram, the 26-year-old Tillery was abruptly released last week after missing a practice due to an undisclosed personal reason.

"Jerry has been a valued member of our organization since arriving in 2019," Chargers general manager Tom Telesco said in a team statement, "and I want to thank him for all his contributions to the Chargers. This was not an easy decision, but after careful consideration, it was a necessary one that is in the best interest of both team and player. We wish Jerry all the best moving forward in his career."

Telesco's remarks suggest Tillery's departure was a mutual decision, and that the veteran's absence had something to do with his split. The big man had been serving a rotational role in the Chargers' 3-4 defense this year, playing behind new addition Sebastian Joseph-Day, after manning a starting job for much of 2020-2021.

Tillery rebounded after a quiet rookie season that included just three starts, logging 14 quarterback hits in each of his next two years, and posting a career-high 51 tackles and 4.5 sacks in 2021. But he struggled against the run, with L.A. possessing one of the NFL's worst rush defenses prior to this year. In seven games this season, he totaled eight tackles and a single sack.

The veteran lineman will join a Raiders team that is hoping to rebound following a 2-7 start under first year coach Josh McDaniels. Despite the team's slow start, Raiders owner Mark Davis publicly backed his new coach while dismissing any thought of a quick dismissal.