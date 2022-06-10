'Tis the season, or rather the offseason, for NFL wide receivers to receive their next big payday. Next man up in this regard is Hunter Renfrow, who immediately follows reigning Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp in landing a new contract, securing a deal that will keep him tied to the Las Vegas Raiders for the foreseeable future. The two sides have agreed to terms on a two-year contract worth $32 million that includes $21 million in guarantees, per CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones, rewarding the 26-year-old for being one of the top slot receivers in the league.

Additionally, Renfrow will receive $9 million at signing, per CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson, and the deal will allow the Pro Bowl receiver to negotiate another payday well before he reaches the age of 30. Renfrow was set to enter a contract season in 2022, but no more.

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

A two-time national championship winner at the collegiate level with Clemson, Renfrow entered the NFL as the fifth-round pick of the Raiders and has become a leader and a steady hand not only on offense, but in the locker room as well. His consistency over the first two seasons of his career saw him deliver 1,261 receiving yards and six touchdowns for quarterback Derek Carr, setting the stage for his breakout campaign in 2021 -- when he reeled in 1,038 receiving yards and nine touchdowns (career-best numbers mostly across the board).

With Carr himself now operating under a new megadeal, it only made sense for incoming general manager David Ziegler to keep the tandem together going forward, a move that also provides insurance in the event something goes awry in contract talks with Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller. Add in a blockbuster trade to acquire All-Pro wideout Davante Adams this offseason, also a recipient of a massive new contract that even the aforementioned Kupp didn't recently surpass, and the Raiders have set themselves up nicely.

But if the Raiders can also get Waller to agree to an extension, incoming head coach Josh McDaniels will see his era in Las Vegas begin with a quite an offseason bang.