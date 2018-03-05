Raiders release suspended linebacker Aldon Smith following latest legal trouble

Oakland Raiders linebacker Aldon Smith (99) was released following a domestic violence incident over the weekend. Kyle Terada, Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Aldon Smith has been released from the Oakland Raiders, the team announced Monday afternoon.

The news comes days after the linebacker was involved in an alleged incident of domestic violence. According to NBC Sports Bay Area, Smith was involved in an altercation on Saturday and fled the scene before police arrived and identified him as the suspect. The victim in the incident suffered non life-threatening injuries.

TMZ reported Monday that Smith checked himself into rehab following the incident.

The Raiders' press release on Monday was extremely brief and provided no details or statements from team officials. It simply read, "the Oakland Raiders have released LB Aldon Smith." End press release.

While the 28-year-old has proven to be a star pass rusher on the football field -- he was a 2011 first-round pick who recorded 44 sacks in 50 games with the San Francisco 49ers -- his once-promising career has been derailed by a heap of off-the-field issues -- including instances of substance abuse, a hit-and-run, domestic violence and possession of illegal assault weapons.

Smith hasn't played a snap since 2015 and is currently banned from the NFL due to his status as a repeat offender of the league's substance abuse program.