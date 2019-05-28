Raiders reportedly signing Richie Incognito, who had multiple bizarre run-ins with police in 2018

The Oakland Raiders have not shied away from character concerns this offseason, adding both Antonio Brown and Vontaze Burfict despite significant and controversial headlines surrounding both veterans. On Tuesday, the team continued its intake of polarizing players, reportedly signing former Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Richie Incognito to a one-year contract.

First reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the news signals a return to football for the 35-year-old Incognito, who spent 2018 out of the league following a series of off-field incidents, including a public feud with the Bills and Minnesota Vikings and an August arrest.

Incognito is infamous for his aggressive personality. The former Nebraska product was suspended during the 2013 season while playing for the Dolphins after allegedly bullying fellow lineman Jonathan Martin -- a scandal that prompted Miami to partner with the NFL for an internal investigation and resulted in Incognito remaining without a team for the entire 2014 campaign. In May 2018, after demanding his release from the Bills, the lineman underwent involuntary medical treatment following an alleged altercation at a public gym. Three months later, he was arrested at an Arizona funeral home for allegedly threatening to shoot employees and demanding his deceased father be decapitated for research.

Incognito has since addressed the incidents through various media, admitting he "lost my cool with my father passing."

The Raiders have remade their line under coach Jon Gruden and new general manager Mike Mayock, with Incognito potentially joining 2018 first-round draft pick Kolton Miller and 2019 free agent acquisition Trent Brown as starters. Originally a third-round pick of the then-St. Louis Rams in 2005, Incognito has 150 starts under his belt, going to four Pro Bowls during stints with the Bills and Miami Dolphins and missing just nine games in his last seven full seasons.