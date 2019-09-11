Raiders reportedly will put 2019 first-round pick on injured reserve, ending his season
The Raiders lose Johnathan Abram to a shoulder injury suffered in the season-opening win
The Oakland Raiders have lost a key member of their young secondary, as they are expected to place 2019 first-round pick Johnathan Abram on injured reserve Wednesday, per a NFL Network report. Abram could have been placed on short-term injured reserve, but he is expected to get surgery on his shoulder that will keep him out for the season.
Abram had a solid debut for the Raiders, finishing with five tackles and one pass defended as Oakland's defense allowed just 344 yards in a 24-16 win over the Denver Broncos in Week 1. With Abram out, the Raiders could turn to Lamarcus Joyner (who played slot cornerback in the opener) or Curtis Riley to play alongside Karl Joseph.
Abram has been aggressive, with his physical play resulting in some missed tackles. Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley suffered a neck injury when trying to tackle Denver running back Royce Freeman as he was heading out of bounds. Conley came in to finish the play, but Abram's leg hit Conley's head, causing the injury. Conley was carted off, but has since tweeted he's 'good to go.'
"I think he probably got a little bit too reckless at times," Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said about Abram after Monday's win, via the San Jose Mercury News. "Made some great plays, some impact plays … I think some tackles he's gotta make for us – he missed. His debut was pretty good."
The Raiders will have to wait until next season to see the full impact Abram can make on their defense.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Bucs vs. Panthers odds, TNF expert picks
R.J. White has his finger on the pulse of Jameis Winston and the Buccaneers.
-
Tyreek Hill out 4-6 weeks
Hill suffered an injury during the team's Week 1 win over the Jaguars
-
Film breakdown: Inside Tua vs. NMSU
Tagovailoa wasn't nearly as sharp in the win over New Mexico State as he was in the season...
-
Week 2 betting: Pats try to make history
Get ready for football with everything you need to know about the Week 2 lines
-
Steelers great dies at age 75
Davis won four Super Bowls during his 13-year career
-
Prisco's picks: Packers edge Vikings
Prisco reveals his NFL picks for Week 2, including why the Steelers will beat the Seahawks