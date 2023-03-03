Daron Payne of the Washington Commanders and Evan Engram of the Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly in line to receive the franchise tag this offseason, and on Friday, we received a third name that may be playing on the tag in 2023. The Las Vegas Raiders plan to place the franchise tag on star running back Josh Jacobs if the two sides cannot reach a deal by Tuesday's tag deadline, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones confirms.

The Raiders declined Jacobs' fifth-year option, and he responded by leading the NFL in yards from scrimmage with 2,053, and added 12 total touchdowns. The franchise tag for running backs this upcoming season will pay $10,091,000. Jacobs discussed potentially playing on the tag last month, and said he would be OK with it if Las Vegas goes out and acquires more help on offense.

"If you want me to come back as the hero, you better pay me like a hero," Jacobs told Pro Football Talk.

One of the upgrades the Raiders can make that would satisfy Jacobs would be at quarterback. Las Vegas released longtime signal-caller Derek Carr this offseason, and is now ready to begin a new era of Raiders football. Jacobs told CBS Sports Radio that adding someone like Aaron Rodgers would "change a lot of dynamics" for him in how he views his current situation.

In 60 career games, Jacobs has rushed for 4,740 yards and 40 touchdowns while averaging 4.4 yards per carry over the first four seasons of his NFL career. The 25-year-old was drafted by the Raiders with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Alabama. He was one of three Raiders' first-round picks that year, along with Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell and Mississippi State safety Johnathan Abram. All three players had their fifth-year options declined, and Abram is no longer with the team.