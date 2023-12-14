The Raiders and Chargers will start backup quarterbacks when the two teams meet on Thursday Night Football. Rookie Aidan O'Connell will be in the lineup for Las Vegas, while Easton Stick will make his first career start after five seasons in Los Angeles. O'Connell has an over-under of 192.5 yards in the latest NFL player props, while Slick's number is 184.5. Slick has an over-under of 18.5 pass completions for anyone making NFL prop bets, while O'Connell is +240 to throw multiple touchdowns. Before betting any NFL props for Thursday Night Football in Week 15 or entering selections on sites like PrizePicks, you need to see the Chargers vs. Raiders NFL prop predictions powered by SportsLine's AI PickBot.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each player's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponents defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market.

SportsLine AI is the first fully automated predictive model at SportsLine. It continuously refreshes with the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines.

Top NFL player prop bets for Raiders vs. Chargers

After analyzing Chargers vs. Raiders and examining the dozens of NFL player prop markets, the AI PickBot says Chargers running back Austin Ekeler goes over 49.5 rushing yards. Ekeler isn't the kind of running back who is going to carry the ball 25 times per game and he's averaging a career-worst 3.7 yards per carry, but the situation has changed in Los Angeles.

Justin Herbert will miss the rest of the year after undergoing finger surgery so long-time backup Easton Stick will take over having thrown 25 passes in his five-year NFL career. The Chargers' coaching staff will undoubtedly turn to Ekeler to help shield Stick in his first career start and high volume against a poor run defense seems like a recipe for success.

The Raiders rank 25th in run defense and starting running backs have rushed for 50 yards or more against Las Vegas in six of the last seven games. The AI PickBot is ultimately expecting a run-heavy gameplan with Herbert out and is predicting that Ekeler finishes with 65 yards, rating over 49.5 yards as a four-star play. See more NFL props here.

