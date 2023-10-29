Two teams will try to rebound from blowout losses when the Detroit Lions host the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football. The Lions (5-2) saw their typically stout defense collapse in a 38-6 loss to the Ravens that snapped their four-game winning streak. The Raiders (3-4) succumbed to quarterback issues at Soldier Field and lost 30-12 to the Bears. The last meeting between the teams came in 2019, when the Raiders won 32-24 in Oakland.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET at Ford Field. Detroit is a 7.5-point favorite, and the over/under for total points scored is 46.5 in the latest Raiders vs. Lions odds from SportsLine consensus. Before you make any Lions vs. Raiders picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 173-122 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 27-14 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has simulated Raiders vs. Lions 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NFL picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Vikings vs. 49ers:

Raiders vs. Lions spread: Detroit -7.5

Raiders vs. Lions Over/Under: 46.5 points

Raiders vs. Lions money line: Las Vegas +237, Detroit -367

LV: Raiders are 4-4 against the spread as road underdogs under Josh McDaniels (since 2022)

DET: Lions are 15-5 against the spread at home under coach Dan Campbell (since 2021)

Raiders vs. Lions picks: See picks at SportsLine

Raiders vs. Lions live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why the Lions can cover

Detroit is 5-2 against the spread this season and has won and covered their past three prime-time games. The Lions' 14-3 against the spread mark in their past 17 games is the best in the league over that span. Quarterback Jared Goff leads an offense that is scoring 25 points per game, ninth-most in the NFL. The Raiders score just 16 to rank 30th. Goff is completing 68% of his throws and is fifth in the league with 1,902 passing yards and has 11 touchdown passes.

The Lions also should have the edge on defense despite how they played against Baltimore. They were yielding 285 yards per game entering that matchup, but are now at 317. Detroit has the second-best run defense in the NFL (76.3 yards per game) and can make the Raiders win it in the passing game. Las Vegas quarterbacks have thrown 12 interceptions and will have to contend with Aidan Hutchinson, who has 4.5 sacks, an interception and two fumble recoveries. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why the Raiders can cover

Las Vegas is 6-1 against the spread in its past seven Monday Night Football games. The Lions gave up 501 yards (9.1 per play) in last week's loss and Garoppolo seems to be on track to return from a concussion. He has completed 68% of his passes for 1,079 yards and seven touchdowns. He has eight interceptions, but five came in Weeks 2 and 3. Davante Adams is motivated to get the Raiders going in the right direction and has 528 receiving yards despite uneven quarterback play.

Running back Josh Jacobs led the NFL with 1.653 rushing yards last season, but has had trouble finding holes this year. Still, he has 562 total yards and 26 catches out of the backfield. The Raiders have one of the league's best pass defenses, ranking fifth in allowing 187 yards per game. Goff has been sacked 15 times, so Maxx Crosby (6.5 sacks) will try to make his night miserable. Linebacker Robert Spillane (78 tackles, two interceptions) also can wreak havoc. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Lions vs. Raiders picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over the total, projecting 50 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the model's NFL picks and analysis at SportsLine.

So who wins Lions vs. Raiders on Monday Night Football, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Lions vs. Raiders spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $7,000 on top-rated NFL picks, and find out.