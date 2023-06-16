Rams coach Sean McVay often tried to downplay quarterback Matthew Stafford's health going into the 2022 season, only for the Super Bowl champion to struggle through nine games before landing on injured reserve. Now, McVay admits Stafford was severely limited last offseason, saying the QB's condition is "night and day" improved going into 2023.

"I don't think I realized it or anybody [did], and he would never say it because he's so tough, the amount of pain that he was working through, how limited he was," McVay told reporters this week, per Turf Show Times. "But to have our quarterback -- the command, the way that he really elevates [the team], his communication skills -- it's been huge for us. He makes a significant difference."

Stafford was on the field for the Rams' recent mandatory minicamp, throwing at two different practices one year after he endured a limiting throwing schedule throughout the summer. The veteran had undergone elbow surgery at the start of last offseason, following Los Angeles' Super Bowl victory, and battled soreness into the start of the 2022 season. He later missed eight games due to a concussion and spinal cord contusion.

"It's nice," Stafford said of his return to the field. "I love to be out here and practice and compete [and] play with these guys. It's tough to sit on the sideline like I did last year for so much time and not [get] any kind of reps, so it was great to get a bunch of reps this offseason. I feel good and excited about getting back in July."

The Rams reportedly solicited trade interest in Stafford early this offseason, just a year after signing the longtime Lions QB to a four-year, $160 million extension. Later, however, they declared the former Pro Bowler a key building block for their transitioning roster, ensuring he'll remain under center for a third season in L.A.