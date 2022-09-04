Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford downplayed his lingering elbow pain in August, blaming a limited throwing schedule this summer on "a little soreness." Now, coach Sean McVay is throwing even more cold water on the notion that Stafford's injury, which he previously called "abnormal for a quarterback," will affect him this season. Days away from the Rams' 2022 opener, McVay was asked if he'd trust Stafford to throw more than 50 passes to win a single game, and his answer was blunt.

"No hesitation," McVay said Sunday, per NFL Media.

Stafford, who's entering his second season in Los Angeles, was similarly optimistic when addressing his arm in training camp.

"I don't know if you guys were watching," he said in August, per NFL Media, "(but) I felt like I could make any throw I wanted to. ... I'm just trying to be smart when I get those opportunities to make sure I can come out here, cut it loose, turn it loose like I did (at camp) and go from there."

Stafford originally sat out all throwing drills during the Rams' spring practices after receiving an injection for elbow pain in his throwing arm. NFL Media later reported that the QB was battling severe elbow tendonitis, which could've kept him in pain throughout the 2022 campaign, but neither Stafford nor the Rams ever officially labeled his ailment as such.

"I think anytime that you've played as long and are as tough as he is," McVay said at the time, "I don't know if you're ever truly pain-free, but the goal would be for Sept. 8 and really looking toward 17 games, then hopefully some games after that if we earn that opportunity."

Sept. 8, of course, is when the Rams kick off their season, looking to defend their Super Bowl title, against the Bills.