How concerning is Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford's elbow issue? It has been described as "bad tendinitis," but the defending Super Bowl champion is downplaying the pain.

Stafford says it is "just a little soreness," which would be good news for the quarterback and the team looking to repeat this year.

The 34-year-old cited his training camp performance as proof that the issue is not as bad as some are saying it could be.

"I don't know if you guys were watching, I felt like I could make any throw I wanted to today. I'm just trying to be smart when I get those opportunities to make sure I can come out here, cut it loose, turn it loose like I did today and go from there," Stafford says, via NFL.com.

Stafford is clearly optimistic that it will not impact his regular season play too much, but that is obviously a question that will not be answered until the time comes.

He did not throw during spring workouts due to the elbow pain. Head coach Sean McVay announced that the team is lightening Stafford's workload in order to help prevent worsening the issue.

McVay said Stafford could push through it, but says there is no reason to push when the team is confident in their quarterback and his ability to be ready when the season starts, even without working at 100% all offseason.

Treatment for the injury so far has included an anti-inflammatory shot.