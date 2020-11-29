Who's Playing
San Francisco @ Los Angeles
Current Records: San Francisco 4-6; Los Angeles 7-3
What to Know
The San Francisco 49ers have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to SoFi Stadium at 4:05 p.m. ET Sunday. Their scoring has been on the decline the past three games, which is obviously a trend the Los Angeles Rams hope will continue.
San Francisco came up short against the New Orleans Saints two weeks ago, falling 27-13. One thing holding the 49ers back was the mediocre play of QB Nick Mullens, who did not have his best game: despite one touchdown, he threw two interceptions. Mullens ended up with a passer rating of 115.90.
As for Los Angeles, Los Angeles can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 27-24 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Monday. Los Angeles' success was spearheaded by the efforts of WR Robert Woods, who caught 12 passes for one TD and 130 yards, and QB Jared Goff, who passed for three TDs and 376 yards on 51 attempts. Goff ended up with a passer rating of 150.
San Francisco is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.
The 49ers are now 4-6 while the Rams sit at 7-3. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: San Francisco enters the matchup with only 219.6 passing yards allowed per game on average, good for second best in the league. As for Los Angeles, they rank first in the NFL when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only 11 on the season.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $150.00
Odds
The Rams are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the 49ers, according to the latest NFL odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 7.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
San Francisco have won seven out of their last 11 games against Los Angeles.
- Oct 18, 2020 - San Francisco 24 vs. Los Angeles 16
- Dec 21, 2019 - San Francisco 34 vs. Los Angeles 31
- Oct 13, 2019 - San Francisco 20 vs. Los Angeles 7
- Dec 30, 2018 - Los Angeles 48 vs. San Francisco 32
- Oct 21, 2018 - Los Angeles 39 vs. San Francisco 10
- Dec 31, 2017 - San Francisco 34 vs. Los Angeles 13
- Sep 21, 2017 - Los Angeles 41 vs. San Francisco 39
- Dec 24, 2016 - San Francisco 22 vs. Los Angeles 21
- Sep 12, 2016 - San Francisco 28 vs. Los Angeles 0
- Jan 03, 2016 - San Francisco 19 vs. Los Angeles 16
- Nov 01, 2015 - Los Angeles 27 vs. San Francisco 6