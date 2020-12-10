Who's Playing

New England @ Los Angeles

Current Records: New England 6-6; Los Angeles 8-4

What to Know

The New England Patriots are staying on the road on Thursday to face off against the Los Angeles Rams at 8:20 p.m. ET Dec. 10 at SoFi Stadium. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

New England got themselves on the board against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, but Los Angeles never followed suit. The Patriots steamrolled past the Chargers 45 to nothing on the road. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 28 to nothing. New England QB Cam Newton did work as he passed for one TD and 69 yards on 19 attempts in addition to rushing for two TDs and 48 yards.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles ran circles around the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, and the extra yardage (463 yards vs. 232 yards) paid off. The Rams beat Arizona 38-28. Los Angeles' success was spearheaded by the efforts of QB Jared Goff, who passed for one TD and 351 yards on 47 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown, and RB Darrell Henderson, who punched in one rushing touchdown. Goff ended up with a passer rating of 148.50.

The wins brought the Patriots up to 6-6 and Los Angeles to 8-4. New England is 2-3 after wins this year, Los Angeles 3-4.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California TV: FOX

Series History

New England have won both of the games they've played against Los Angeles in the last six years.