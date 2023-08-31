Cooper Kupp returned to Rams practice recently, marking the end of a weeks-long absence due to a hamstring injury. Now the star wide receiver is sidelined again, with coach Sean McVay telling reporters Thursday that Kupp suffered a "setback" and is considered "day-to-day" ahead of Week 1.

McVay previously downplayed Kupp's initial injury, which the pass catcher suffered early in training camp, even while reports suggested a multiweek recovery timeline. Addressing the setback on Thursday, the coach said Kupp is dealing with a "muscle strain" and that "we're obviously a much better team when he's out there."

Two years removed from a 1,900-yard breakout, in which he won Super Bowl MVP as quarterback Matthew Stafford's top target, Kupp missed almost half the 2022 season with a high-ankle sprain. It's unclear now whether he'll be available -- or at least at full speed -- for the Rams' Sept. 10 season opener against the Seahawks, which is already less than two weeks away.

Los Angeles isn't exactly chock-full of reinforcements out wide. After trading veteran Allen Robinson to the Steelers this offseason, the Rams' top alternative pass catchers include Van Jefferson, who was limited to 11 games in 2022; former Chiefs and Ravens speedster Demarcus Robinson; and unproven reserves Tutu Atwell, Ben Skowronek, Puka Nacua.