Ravens coach John Harbaugh: 'Take the over' when it comes to Lamar Jackson's rushing numbers

The Baltimore Ravens are expected to run one of the most dynamic offensive attacks in the NFL this season, and it will all center around quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The 2016 Heisman Trophy winner took over the reigns to Baltimore's offense in Week 11, and his rushing ability helped the Ravens secure their first AFC North title since 2012. Jackson is expected to make even more plays with his legs in 2019, but just how many rushing attempts will he have?

During an appearance on the NFL Network's Inside Training Camp live, head coach John Harbaugh confirmed that Jackson won't be on much of a "pitch count" this year.

Former Ravens coach Brian Billick brought up when Cam Newton rushed 139 times in 2017, and without hesitation, Harbaugh said, "I'd bet the over on that one."

"It's going to be interesting, I don't think we know the exact numbers or the math. You know, if you look back and you think about the history a little bit, the game was probably revolutionized with Bill Walsh and Joe Montana and that's been the model for the last 25, 30 years and we've all been chasing that model pretty much trying to find that quarterback and find that rhythm and all the things that go with that offense, and it really hasn't changed too much. None of us can envision what's going to come in the future."

Incredibly, Jackson actually passed that 139 rushes mark in his rookie season. In 16 games, he rushed 147 times for 695 yards and five touchdowns. In his seven starts, Jackson rushed an average of 17 times per game, which means he could potentially double Newton's 2017 numbers.

There are plenty of mouths to feed when it comes to the Ravens' rushing attack, but expect Jackson to put up big numbers on the ground in 2019.