The Baltimore Ravens will be extremely shorthanded when they square up against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday. The club is currently in the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak that has hit all areas of the roster, including quarterback Lamar Jackson, pass rusher Calais Campbell, and running backs Mark Ingram and rookie J.K. Dobbins. All of those positive tests forced the league to rescheduled this Week 12 matchup twice after originally being set as the primetime contest on Thanksgiving.

Now, the hits keep coming for the Ravens as Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports that star tight end Mark Andrews has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Tuesday's matchup with Pittsburgh. Rapoport adds that linebacker Matthew Judon has also been placed on the reserve/COVID list, meaning he is out for Week 12 as well.

For Andrews, this positive test is especially concerning with the knowledge that the tight end has type 1 Diabetes. According to the CDC, having Type 1 or gestational diabetes may increase your risk of severe illness from COVID-19. Despite this pre-existing condition, Andrews made the decision back in July to not opt-out of the 2020 and play.

Mark Andrews BAL • TE • 89 TAR 60 REC 38 REC YDs 454 REC TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

As for Judon, it's currently unclear whether not his placement on the reserve/COVID list is sparked from a positive test or if he has been deemed a close contact with someone who has tested positive. Regardless, he will miss the AFC North head-to-head which is just another major blow to Baltimore's defense. Through 10 games this season, Judon has four sacks, 34 tackles and 17 quarterback hits.

In all, the Ravens have 22 players on the reserve/COVID list.