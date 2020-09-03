This is the news both fans of the Baltimore Ravens and fantasy football aficionados had been waiting for. Lamar Jackson, the reigning league MVP, recently missed practice time in August with what was described as a groin injury. All eyes are on Jackson to not only be ready for the Sept. 13 showdown with the Cleveland Browns in Week 1, but to also see if he can match the magic from a stellar 2019 season. According to Jackson, have no fear, because the former is most certainly a go -- as he gets to work on trying to make the latter occur.

The All-Pro quarterback is ready for Cleveland, and the injury is now completely behind him.

"It's 100 percent," Jackson said on Tuesday of his injury to Sirius XM NFL Radio, via The Baltimore Sun. "It's 100 now."

For his part, head coach John Harbaugh initially shrugged off the injury to Jackson as minor, noting there were others also nursing some soft tissue ailments.

"We've got a couple guys -- I think [cornerback] Marcus Peters is another one, [running back] Justice Hill is another one -- who have some soft-tissue things," he said. "And [we would] just rather be safe with those guys right now and give those things a chance to get better and be right."

Jackson broke both franchise and league records in 2019 for his abilities as both a passer and scrambler, en route to taking the mantle from Michael Vick. He threw for 3,127 yards and 36 touchdowns to only six interceptions, while rushing for 1,206 yards and tacking on seven TDs on the ground, becoming the first player in NFL history to deliver more than 3,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards. His dual-threat ability makes him a nightmare for opposing defenses, which is why the groin injury had some outside of the organization rightfully concerned.

The Pro Bowler says fret not, however, because he's back like he never left.