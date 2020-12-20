A changing of the guard has officially taken place in the Baltimore Ravens' backfield, as one of their former 1,000-yard rushers has been kicked to the sideline. When the Ravens released their official inactives list for their Week 15 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, running back Mark Ingram was featured at the very top. He was not listed on the injury report at all this week, which indicates he is a healthy scratch.

Ingram, who signed with the Ravens prior to the 2019 season, has rushed for just 260 yards and two touchdowns on 63 carries this year. Him being a healthy scratch is not too surprising of a move, as he has taken a backseat to the other running backs on roster. Last week against the Cleveland Browns, Ingram registered an official start as he was on the field with Lamar Jackson and Co. for the offense's first snap, but then jogged off the field and did not return to the game. According to ESPN's Jamison Hensley, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said he spoke with Ingram about his lack of playing time on Monday night, but Ingram told Harbaugh not to worry about it.

Ingram had a great first season in Baltimore in 2019, as he rushed for 1,018 yards and 10 touchdowns on 202 carries. This year has been different though. While Jackson again leads all rushers with 793 yards and six touchdowns, Gus Edwards is right behind him with 536 yards and six touchdowns, and the rookie J.K. Dobbins has recorded 504 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

Dobbins, who was selected by the Ravens in the second round out of Ohio State, has been coming on as of late. He has registered double-digit touches three games in a row and has scored a rushing touchdown in each of the last three games as well. Ingram is certainly a leader for this Ravens' team, but Harbaugh would rather have Edwards and Dobbins toting the rock moving forward.