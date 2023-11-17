Baltimore Ravens star tight end Mark Andrews went down on the team's opening drive against the Bengals with an ankle injury and is officially out for the remainder of the matchup, per the team. Andrews appeared in obvious pain after being tackled, and gingerly walked back to the locker room.

The injury occurred with around 11 minutes remaining in the first quarter. Andrews was heading toward the first-down marker in the red zone, when he was tackled by linebacker Logan Wilson.

Mark Andrews BAL • TE • #89 TAR 59 REC 43 REC YDs 521 REC TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

Andrews was seen on crutches, and unable to put any weight on his ankle, according to the Amazon Prime broadcast. Andrews is in the X-Ray room to help determine the extent of the injury and is accompanied by the team's orthopedic surgeon.

Before exiting the game, he had two catches for 23 yards. On the season, Andrews has 43 receptions for 521 yards with an average of 12.1 yards per catch, along with six touchdowns.

Andrews is a key part of this offense and is one of Jackson's favorite targets. The 28-year-old has the second-most receptions and yards on the Ravens, behind rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers.

The tight end was drafted No. 86 overall by Baltimore in 2018 and has been with the Ravens for his entire career.

We will continue to update Andrews' injury status as this is a developing story.