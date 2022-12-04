Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens will look for revenge and try take their frustrations out on Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. The home team still has a bad taste in its mouth after giving up a game-winning drive to Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 28-27 loss last week. Meanwhile, the Broncos continued their disappointing campaign and enter Week 13 on the heels of a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, and you can get your first year for 50% off when you use promo code ALLYEAR from now until 12/31.

Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Ravens are 9.5-point favorites in the latest Ravens vs. Broncos odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points is 40. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Paramount+ now has levels of membership so you can watch your local NFL on CBS matchups and much more. The Essential Plan costs $4.99 per month to access Paramount's catalog of movies and TV shows with limited advertisements, plus your live local NFL games, international soccer and more. The Premium Plan is $9.99 per month and you can watch your local CBS live stream, including plenty of sports like SEC on CBS, NFL on CBS, and the PGA Tour, with no ads, on demand and the ability to download episodes for offline viewing. You can now get 50% off one year of the Paramount+ Essential or Premium plan with code ALLYEAR. Offer valid until 12/31, so sign up now here.

How to watch Broncos vs. Ravens

Ravens vs. Broncos date: Sunday, Dec. 4

Ravens vs. Broncos time: 1 p.m. ET

Ravens vs. Broncos TV channel: CBS

Ravens vs. Broncos streaming: Paramount+ (use promo code ALLYEAR for half-off your first year)

Week 13 NFL picks for Broncos vs. Ravens

Before tuning into Sunday's Ravens vs. Broncos game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 155-110 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Ravens vs. Broncos, the model is picking Baltimore to cover the spread. Despite being inconsistent this season, the Ravens have played well the week after suffering a loss and are 11-2 against the spread in their last 14 games played in December.

The Broncos, on the other hand, have only been consistent in not meeting their preseason expectations. Wilson hasn't put on a vintage performance in weeks, not even against a struggling team like the Panthers. Denver has lost three out of its last five meetings with Baltimore, including the last two, and it doesn't look like they have enough weapons to pull off an unexpected win on the road. You may be able to stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Visit Paramount+ now to stream your live local CBS sporting events, including the NFL, SEC on CBS, and so much more. Get your first year for 50% off with the promo code ALLYEAR here.