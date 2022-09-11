Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens will try to open the season with the win against the rebuilding New York Jets on Sunday. The Ravens have the ninth-best 2023 Super Bowl odds at Caesars Sportsbook, while the Jets will trot out Joe Flacco at quarterback with Zach Wilson injured (knee). The Ravens struggled last season with significant injuries to multiple running backs to start the year, and Jackson missed a handful of games with an ankle sprain. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+.

Kickoff for Ravens vs. Jets is set for 1 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium in the Meadowlands. Caesars lists Baltimore as a seven-point favorite in the latest Ravens vs. Jets odds, while the over/under for total points is 44.5.

How to watch Ravens vs. Jets

Ravens vs. Jets date: Sunday, Sept. 11

Ravens vs. Jets time: 1 p.m. ET

Ravens vs. Jets TV: CBS

Ravens vs. Jets streaming: Paramount+

Week 1 NFL picks for Jets vs. Ravens

For Ravens vs. Jets, the model is backing the Ravens to cover as a seven-point favorite. Baltimore hasn't been a seven-point road favorite since 2020, but the Jets were just 2-6 overall and and 3-5 against the spread as home underdogs in 2021.

No team in the hyper-competitive AFC North can afford to lose to a team that won just four games last season, and the Ravens in particular don't want to lose to former longtime quarterback Joe Flacco in the twilight of his career. Baltimore knocked down opposing quarterbacks 62 times last season, the sixth-most of any NFL team. Outside linebacker Justin Houston led the team with 17 knockdowns.

The last time the Ravens played the Jets, Lamar Jackson ran the ball eight times for 86 yards. he also threw four touchdown passes to four different receivers in the win. The model projects Jackson will throw for over 250 yards and have a chance to throw two touchdowns on Sunday. That the Ravens cover the spread in just over half of all simulations.

