Redskins vs. Giants: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Redskins vs. Giants football game
Who's Playing
New York @ Washington
Current Records: New York 3-11; Washington 3-11
What to Know
An NFC East battle is on tap between the Washington Redskins and the New York Giants at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at FedEx Field. The matchup is expected to be a close one, with Washington going off at just a 2.5-point favorite.
It was a hard-fought game, but Washington had to settle for a 37-27 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles last week. The Redskins' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of WR Terry McLaurin, who caught five passes for one TD and 130 yards, and QB Dwayne Haskins, who passed for two TDs and 261 passing yards on 28 attempts. Haskins ended up with a passer rating of 121.30.
Meanwhile, New York had enough points to win and then some against the Miami Dolphins last week, taking their contest 36-20. No one put up better numbers for New York than RB Saquon Barkley, who really brought his A game. He rushed for two TDs and 112 yards on 24 carries.
New York's victory lifted them to 3-11 while Washington's loss dropped them down to 3-11. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Redskins are second worst in the NFL in overall touchdowns, with only 21 on the season. But New York is stumbling into the game with the fifth most touchdowns allowed in the league, having given up 40 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Redskins are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Giants, according to the latest NFL odds.
Over/Under: 42
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
New York have won five out of their last nine games against Washington.
- Sep 29, 2019 - New York 24 vs. Washington 3
- Dec 09, 2018 - New York 40 vs. Washington 16
- Oct 28, 2018 - Washington 20 vs. New York 13
- Dec 31, 2017 - New York 18 vs. Washington 10
- Nov 23, 2017 - Washington 20 vs. New York 10
- Jan 01, 2017 - New York 19 vs. Washington 10
- Sep 25, 2016 - Washington 29 vs. New York 27
- Nov 29, 2015 - Washington 20 vs. New York 14
- Sep 24, 2015 - New York 32 vs. Washington 21
