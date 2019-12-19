Redskins vs. Giants: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

New York @ Washington

Current Records: New York 3-11; Washington 3-11

What to Know

An NFC East battle is on tap between the Washington Redskins and the New York Giants at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at FedEx Field. The matchup is expected to be a close one, with Washington going off at just a 2.5-point favorite.

It was a hard-fought game, but Washington had to settle for a 37-27 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles last week. The Redskins' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of WR Terry McLaurin, who caught five passes for one TD and 130 yards, and QB Dwayne Haskins, who passed for two TDs and 261 passing yards on 28 attempts. Haskins ended up with a passer rating of 121.30.

Meanwhile, New York had enough points to win and then some against the Miami Dolphins last week, taking their contest 36-20. No one put up better numbers for New York than RB Saquon Barkley, who really brought his A game. He rushed for two TDs and 112 yards on 24 carries.

New York's victory lifted them to 3-11 while Washington's loss dropped them down to 3-11. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Redskins are second worst in the NFL in overall touchdowns, with only 21 on the season. But New York is stumbling into the game with the fifth most touchdowns allowed in the league, having given up 40 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland

FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Redskins are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Giants, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: 42

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New York have won five out of their last nine games against Washington.