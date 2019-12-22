Redskins vs. Giants live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

New York @ Washington

Current Records: New York 3-11; Washington 3-11

What to Know

Get ready for an NFC East battle as the Washington Redskins and the New York Giants will face off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at FedEx Field. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest.

Washington came up short against the Philadelphia Eagles last week, falling 37-27. Washington's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of WR Terry McLaurin, who caught five passes for one TD and 130 yards, and QB Dwayne Haskins, who passed for two TDs and 261 passing yards on 28 attempts. Haskins ended up with a passer rating of 121.30.

Meanwhile, New York didn't have too much trouble with the Miami Dolphins last week as they won 36-20. New York RB Saquon Barkley looked sharp as he rushed for two TDs and 112 yards on 24 carries.

New York's win lifted them to 3-11 while Washington's loss dropped them down to 3-11. Neither squad can make the playoffs, so they're playing for draft order now.

The Redskins suffered a grim 24-3 defeat to the Giants the last time the two teams met in September. Maybe Washington will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland

FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.16

Odds

The Giants are a slight 1-point favorite against the Redskins, according to the latest NFL odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Redskins as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 42

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New York have won five out of their last nine games against Washington.