Redskins vs. Giants live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online
How to watch Redskins vs. Giants football game
Who's Playing
New York @ Washington
Current Records: New York 3-11; Washington 3-11
What to Know
Get ready for an NFC East battle as the Washington Redskins and the New York Giants will face off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at FedEx Field. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest.
Washington came up short against the Philadelphia Eagles last week, falling 37-27. Washington's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of WR Terry McLaurin, who caught five passes for one TD and 130 yards, and QB Dwayne Haskins, who passed for two TDs and 261 passing yards on 28 attempts. Haskins ended up with a passer rating of 121.30.
Meanwhile, New York didn't have too much trouble with the Miami Dolphins last week as they won 36-20. New York RB Saquon Barkley looked sharp as he rushed for two TDs and 112 yards on 24 carries.
New York's win lifted them to 3-11 while Washington's loss dropped them down to 3-11. Neither squad can make the playoffs, so they're playing for draft order now.
The Redskins suffered a grim 24-3 defeat to the Giants the last time the two teams met in September. Maybe Washington will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.16
Odds
The Giants are a slight 1-point favorite against the Redskins, according to the latest NFL odds.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Redskins as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 42
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
New York have won five out of their last nine games against Washington.
- Sep 29, 2019 - New York 24 vs. Washington 3
- Dec 09, 2018 - New York 40 vs. Washington 16
- Oct 28, 2018 - Washington 20 vs. New York 13
- Dec 31, 2017 - New York 18 vs. Washington 10
- Nov 23, 2017 - Washington 20 vs. New York 10
- Jan 01, 2017 - New York 19 vs. Washington 10
- Sep 25, 2016 - Washington 29 vs. New York 27
- Nov 29, 2015 - Washington 20 vs. New York 14
- Sep 24, 2015 - New York 32 vs. Washington 21
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
Watch This Game Live
-
Week 16 NFL DFS picks, DK lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
-
MNF: Vikings vs. Packers odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Packers vs. Vikings game 10,000 times.
-
SNF: Bears vs. Chiefs odds, expert picks
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of the Chiefs and Bears.
-
NFL Week 16 cheat sheet, picks, odds
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 16 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising results.
-
Report: Jags to retain Marrone in 2020
The Jaguars have underwhelmed this season to the tune of 5-9
-
Playoff Picture: Texans earn their spot
Live updates throughout Week 16 of the NFL season with the latest on the playoff picture and...
-
Steelers at Jets: Live updates, more
The Steelers are trying to hang onto the sixth and final AFC playoff spot
-
Saints at Titans: Live updates, more
Follow along with all the action as Tennessee looks to upset New Orleans
-
Dolphins vs. Bengals live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Dolphins vs. Bengals football game