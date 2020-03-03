Redskins working to extend linebacker Jon Bostic after career season, per report

Ron Rivera's first order of business as the new head coach of the Washington Redskins will be to shape the roster to his liking. He has already cut ties with several veterans, but also has to consider bringing back players who now have expired contracts. One of those players the Redskins are reportedly interested in bringing back is linebacker Jon Bostic.

According to Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic, the Redskins and Bostic's camp have begun preliminary conversations about re-signing the 28-year-old linebacker. Free agency starts on March 18, but teams are permitted to have conversations with their own players beforehand. The journeyman linebacker was picked up by the Redskins in late May after Reuben Foster went down with a season-ending leg injury.

Washington hoped Bostic would do enough just to fill the void at linebacker, but he did much more.

Bostic started all 16 games in 2019 and finished second on the team with a career-high 105 combined tackles. He also recorded a sack, his second career interception and two passes defensed. Rivera clearly views him as someone who can find success in his defense this upcoming season, and a leader that can help the younger players like Cole Holcomb and Shaun Dion Hamilton develop.

The Redskins don't have many important unrestricted free agents to worry about on the defensive side of the ball this offseason, but they certainly need to look at making some additions. Josh Norman was released earlier this month and Quinton Dunbar's future is reportedly up in the air. Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and Aaron Colvin's contracts have now expired as well, so the Redskins have some serious work to do at the cornerback position.

