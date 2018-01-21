Rob Gronkowski exits AFC title game after huge hit from the Jaguars' Barry Church
Gronkowski is questionable to return after he was hit helmet-to-helmet by Church
Rob Gronkowski left the field late in the first half of the AFC Championship Game. Gronk was on the receiving end of a huge hit from Jaguars safety Barry Church, who hit the New England start helmet-to-helmet in breaking up a downfield pass from Tom Brady.
Gronkowski wobbled a bit as he got up, and was taken to the locker room by Patriots medical staff.
Jacksonville took another (questionable) penalty on the next play, and the Patriots ended the drive with a touchdown to cut the Jags' lead to 14-10 at halftime. The Patriots announced shortly before the start of the third quarter that Gronkowski was questionable to return to the game due to a head injury.
CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson, who was on the sideline near where the play occurred, stated that Gronkowski was clearly shaken up and said "wow ... wow" after taking the hit.
This post will be updated if and when more information becomes available. In the meantime, you can stream the AFC Championship game by clicking here.
