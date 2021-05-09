Rob Gronkowski continues to give back to the city of Boston, even though the future Hall of Fame tight end has continued his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gronkowski wrote a $1.2 million check to renovate Charlesbank Playground in Boston, crediting his days with the New England Patriots behind the philanthropy.

"The Patriots taught me the importance of giving back from the very first day I stepped in that organization," Gronkowski said, via Lisa Kashinsky of the Boston Herald. "A huge shout-out to Mr. Kraft (Patriots CEO Robert Kraft) and the Patriots for instilling that into me and showing me the importance of what it's like to give back.

"No matter where I go or where I live, I will always have a special connection to New England and the people who live here."

Gronkowski finished with 45 catches for 623 yards and seven touchdowns for the Buccaneers last season, his first after a one-year retirement. He 86 career receiving touchdowns by a tight end are third in NFL history and his 29 100-yard receiving games are second on the all-time list. He's one of four tight ends in league history to have four 1,000-yard seasons and his 8,484 receiving yards are sixth all-time by a tight end. Gronkowski has the most receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns in the playoffs from a tight end in NFL history.

Fresh off signing a one-year, $10 million deal with the Buccaneers to return for another year, Gronkowski has donated 12% of his 2021 salary to save a Boston playground. Good investment from one of the greatest players in Patriots history.