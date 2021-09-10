Rob Gronkowski continues to state his case as the greatest tight end in NFL history. On a night where Gronkowski and Tom Brady connected for the 100th time in the end zone (including postseason), the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end set his own NFL record for his position.

Gronkowski finished with two receiving touchdowns in the Buccaneers' 31-29 victory over the Dallas Cowboys, the 22nd multiple receiving touchdown game of his career. That broke a tie with Antonio Gates for the most multiple receiving touchdown games by a tight end in NFL history. Per NFL Research, Gronkowski tied Larry Fitzgerald for the sixth-most games with multiple receiving touchdowns for any player -- the five ahead of Gronkowski are all in the Hall of Fame.

Jerry Rice has the most multiple receiving touchdown games with 49 while Randy Moss has 39 and Terrell Owens has 33. Cris Carter and Marvin Harrison each have 30, so Gronkowski has a ways to go to catch them.

Gronkowski has 88 receiving touchdowns since entering the league in 2010, the most in the NFL. His 89th touchdown from scrimmage is also the most by any player in the league -- and that's with missing a season due to retirement (2019). Gronkowski still trails Gates (116) and Tony Gonzalez (111) for the most receiving touchdowns by a tight end in league history.

Gronkowski finished with eight catches for 90 yards and two touchdowns for the Buccaneers.