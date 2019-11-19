Rob Gronkowski's big announcement not football related, set to host Super Bowl beach festival

For those still holding out hope that Rob Gronkowski would come out of retirement and rejoin the New England Patriots this year, you're in for a sobering reality. Outside of that, "sober" won't exactly be a big theme to the former All-Pro tight end's latest announcement.

Over the weekend, Gronkowski teased a "big announcement" set for Tuesday and naturally there was blind optimism all throughout New England that it could possibly center around a return the Patriots. After all, he still has time to reconsider his retirement decision as the Pats have until Nov. 30 to activate him off of the retired/reserve list, per NFL rules.

But, his latest endeavor doesn't have much to do with a return at all. In fact, it all but ensures that he will not be on the field this season. Gronkowski announced on Tuesday that he'll be doing something that he's arguably even better at than playing football: partying. The tight end will host a Super Bowl festival down in Miami that will feature a number of world famous DJs.

In his announcement, Gronkowski does acknowledge the pull to return to the field, but ultimately opts to stay put in retirement.

This is the second time that Gronkowski has toyed with the emotions of a return to the field as he also teased an announcement back in August that ultimately was his partnership with CBDMEDIC. While Gronk's "will he or won't he?" may be growing tiresome, the tight end legitimately does appear open to a comeback somewhere down the line.

"I wouldn't say 'never coming back,'" Gronkowski told ESPN's Mike Reiss on Tuesday. "I'm 30 years old. I'm young. I still stay fit, still watch the game whenever I can, still enjoy it. I'm feeling good, but you know, one year off could possibly be the case. Or maybe two years off, man.

"It's always an option in the back of my head. It's not like I'm not staying in shape and not doing anything. I'm never stressed over it."

If Gronkowski did seriously mull a to return to the field in 2020, it would be pretty interesting to see how much Tom Brady's status would factor into that decision. The tight end has noted in the past that he only wants to play with Brady and the quarterback is currently in the midst of the final year of his contract. If he walks away after this season, that could also close the book on Gronkowski's playing career for good too.

In the meantime, the retired tight end certainly seems to be enjoying his time away from football and it appears like it's only going to get more intoxicating leading up to Super Bowl LIV.