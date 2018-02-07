Rob Gronkowski's house robbed, 'possible guns' stolen, during Super Bowl LII loss
The Patriots tight end might have had 'multiple safes and possible guns' robbed from his house
While the Patriots were losing Super Bowl LII to the Eagles, Rob Gronkowski got insult added to injury, as his house was robbed while the future Hall of Fame tight end was in Minneapolis..
Gronk got hit with a "double whammy," according to Foxborough Police Chief William D. Baker, who spoke to the Boston Globe about the robbery that happened while the Patriots lost a close game to the Eagles at the Super Bowl.
"I don't know if you ever been the victim of a break-in, but when you are robbed and there is an intrusion into your personal space, it's unpleasant whether you are Rob Gronkowski or Bill Baker," the chief said. "For him it's a double whammy coming off the loss."
Chief Baker declined to get into specifics on what was robbed from Gronk's home.
"We've got an idea of what was stolen at this point," Baker told the Globe. "The burglars know what they took and we know what they took, and we are going to play that close to the vest while the investigation is going on."
The Foxborough Police Department confirmed the robbery at Gronk's house via a Facebook post and a press release.
The release says "out of respect for the homeowners privacy and because this remains a very active and dynamic criminal investigation," the department would not be discussing what was taken.
But a recording the Globe got from a dispatcher handling the case indicted there were "multiple safes and possible guns taken."
"Respond to Congdon Circle," a dispatcher told a pair of police officers. "Speak with the homeowner there who reports while he was away on his trip his house was broken into, multiple safes and possible guns taken."
It is hardly unusual for a professional athlete to own a gun. Nor is it illegal for an American citizen to own a gun. The idea of a Patriots tight end owning guns could be considered ... odd, given past circumstances, and it is interesting that the police chief declined to mention the guns in his statement to the Globe.
Gronk lives just a few miles from Gillette Stadium.
