Countless NFL legends paid their respects to the late John Madden after the Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster died at age 85 on Dec. 28. On Monday night, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell joined Peyton and Eli Manning for their special "Monday Night Football" broadcast of the Browns visiting the Steelers, and he had his own tribute for the Super Bowl-winning icon.

"Nobody loved football more than Coach Madden," Goodell told the Manning brothers. "In some ways, it was exhausting. He never stopped talking about football. From the morning he woke up until the moment he went to bed, it was nonstop football ... He changed the way we all watch football."

Goodell's remarks, which came before some recollections of trips on Madden's famous travel bus, followed a Sunday full of pregame tributes to the former Raiders coach. All home teams in Week 17 featured a moment of silence in honor of Madden, who retired with the best all-time winning percentage among coaches with at least 100 career wins.

Madden's Hall of Fame career spanned a college stint as an offensive lineman, a brief run with the Philadelphia Eagles, a surge up the coaching ranks, a Super Bowl title, and a 16-time Emmy Award-winning broadcasting career, as well as a record-setting video game franchise produced in his name.