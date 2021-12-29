John Madden was a fixture of the NFL at almost every career turn, going from hotshot coach to Super Bowl champion to award-winning broadcaster in an always-colorful journey to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It's no surprise, then, that in the wake of Madden's unexpected passing at age 85 on Tuesday, dozens of big names around the league have begun paying their respects.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement that "we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today." Hall of Fame president Jim Porter said Madden "was dearly loved by millions of football fans worldwide." Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said "there is no one who lived a more beautiful football life than John Madden."
Here are other reactions to Madden's death from players, coaches and other personalities, both past and present:
R.I.P. to John Madden. It was one of my greatest honors to grace the cover of your video game. Thank you for the years of joy and motivation! pic.twitter.com/4P4NKdC1gT— Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) December 29, 2021
Heartbroken but a saving Grace is knowing my Dad is reunited with his beloved Coach who meant so so much to him. Rest in Peace Coach Madden 🙏🏻so much love for you! pic.twitter.com/041NHVtJUn— Kendra Stabler (@StablerKendra) December 29, 2021
When you think NFL football, you think John Madden.— Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) December 29, 2021
RIP to an incredible man and coach, John Madden. My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones and Raider Nation🙏🏿— Jerome Bettis (@JeromeBettis36) December 29, 2021
Coach John Madden was an NFL icon, who played, coached and gave his name to a video game. But to me he offered his time, wisdom and coaching insight. I was truly blessed to have him as a mentor! RIP Coach 🙏— Ron Rivera (@RiverboatRonHC) December 29, 2021
RIP to the legend and Hall of Famer John Madden pic.twitter.com/kU05xxrk56— Bruce Arians (@BruceArians) December 29, 2021
Rest In Peace, John Madden. One of our all-time most beloved personalities. ❤️🏈— Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) December 29, 2021
RIP TO JOHN MADDEN! 💔— Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) December 29, 2021
Rest In Peace to a Legend! Prayers to the Madden Family. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/4zvhu5vEUd— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) December 29, 2021
Sad to hear of John Madden passing. Praying for his family.🙏🏼— Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) December 29, 2021
Rest In Peace to the legend John Madden 🙏🏾 The game wouldn’t be the same without him. His legacy will live on forever.— Flash Garrett ⚡️ (@Flash_Garrett) December 29, 2021
A coaching and broadcasting legend and loved by all. You will be missed. RIP John Madden pic.twitter.com/Xj3IjVQ6Gl— Jerry Rice (@JerryRice) December 29, 2021
R.I.P Legendary Coach Madden it was a honor to meet you and to be on the front cover of my favorite game of all time Madden!! #nfl #titanup 🏈🏈 so many memories playing Madden growing up! pic.twitter.com/QDpdZrFcUb— Vince Young (@VinceYoung10) December 29, 2021
We lost a great one today!— Steve Smith Sr. (@CutToIt) December 29, 2021
Transformational. Generational.— Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) December 29, 2021
These words are too often used inappropriately when talking sports personalities in general. It IS appropriate to use when talking about John Madden, and there is no need to explain why. It just is what it is. He changed the game. #RIP legend.
"The road to Easy Street goes through the sewer." -- John Madden, RIP.— Cooper Kupp (@CooperKupp) December 29, 2021
Absolute legend amongst legends.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 29, 2021
One time for John Madden! Legend. Icon. Giant. #RIP 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/fxauLiJ7AT— Lance Briggs (@LanceBriggs) December 29, 2021
Rest in Paradise To the 🐐 John Madden!!!! Your legacy will continue to live on ♾!!!!!— LeBron James (@KingJames) December 29, 2021
RIP to the legend Coach John Madden! I never heard of ALL-PRO teams during my childhood. It was all about the All Madden team!! One of a kind! Rest up Coach 🕊🕊🕊— Draymond Green (@Money23Green) December 29, 2021
John Madden was a true football man. RIP, Coach.— Mike Tomlin (@CoachTomlin) December 29, 2021
John Madden had an immeasurable impact on the game of football. Grateful for him and the life he lived. RIP 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾— Ronnie Stanley (@megatronnie) December 29, 2021
We all have our moments .. this is one of my favorites! Rest In Peace, Legend! pic.twitter.com/MDh1BSscdD— Rondé Barber (@rondebarber) December 29, 2021
Just found out that John Madden has passed away. The world and the world of sports has lost a true icon. We all learns so much from him. My prayer go out to his family.— Joe Theismann (@Theismann7) December 29, 2021