John Madden was a fixture of the NFL at almost every career turn, going from hotshot coach to Super Bowl champion to award-winning broadcaster in an always-colorful journey to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It's no surprise, then, that in the wake of Madden's unexpected passing at age 85 on Tuesday, dozens of big names around the league have begun paying their respects.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement that "we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today." Hall of Fame president Jim Porter said Madden "was dearly loved by millions of football fans worldwide." Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said "there is no one who lived a more beautiful football life than John Madden."

Here are other reactions to Madden's death from players, coaches and other personalities, both past and present: