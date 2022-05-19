A mass shooting at a Buffalo, New York, grocery store left 10 dead and another three injured last week, and both the Bills and the NFL have since stepped up to support the mourning community. A day after Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and other players joined locals to distribute groceries and meals while advocating to "choose love," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and his wife, Jane Skinner, have donated $50,000 to the Bills' social justice fund to further area relief efforts, according to ESPN.

Goodell was in Buffalo on Thursday alongside former Bills players and members of the Pegula family, which owns the team, to partake in volunteering. His donation comes after the NFL Foundation and Buffalo Bills Foundation each committed $200,000 to support "local response efforts" following the racially motivated killings.

Half of the collective donation benefits the Buffalo Together Community Response Fund, a nonprofit dedicated to "connecting people, ideas and resources to improve life in Western New York." The other half will go to nonprofits supporting the "immediate needs" of Buffalo's East Side residents, including one that delivers food to those who can't access distribution sites.