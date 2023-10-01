The Commanders came close to upsetting the rival Eagles for a second straight season on Sunday, scoring a game-tying touchdown as time expired in regulation. But Washington settled for an extra point -- and overtime -- after the TD rather than try a game-winning two-point conversion. Coach Ron Rivera explained why after Week 4's loss: his team was "gassed."

"Yeah (we considered it), but you know what?" Rivera said. "Those guys, they were gassed. They really were. It was a (long) drive. They were hurrying, they were hustling. I really thought we had the chance (to win), you know, and that's too bad."

Quarterback Sam Howell's final TD pass to Jahan Dotson capped a 10-play, 64-yard drive that lasted one minute and 43 seconds, pulling Washington within one point, down 31-30. Washington proceeded to kick the extra point, send the game to OT at 31-31, and get one possession in the extra frame. The Commanders got the ball first but managed just 5 yards on three plays in OT.

The Eagles, meanwhile, trudged 23 yards in 10 plays to set up Jake Elliott's 54-yard game-winning field goal, sending the reigning NFC champions to 4-0 and dropping the Commanders to 2-2 on the year.