Ron Rivera says Redskins have begun contract talks with impending free agent Brandon Scherff

Ron Rivera is entering his first offseason as head coach of the Washington Redskins and he has some big decisions to make. He has already released veterans like Josh Norman and Jordan Reed, but Rivera now has to consider if he will want to move forward with Dwayne Haskins as his starting quarterback and how to handle impending free agents. One of the most important players expecting a contract extension is offensive guard Brandon Scherff. The three-time Pro Bowler was drafted by the Redskins in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft, and has been a key cog in Washington's offensive line over the past five seasons. According to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington, Rivera says that the Redskins have begun contract talks with Scherff, and he's part of their plan for 2020.

Finlay also adds that a franchise tag could happen if the two sides can't get a deal done before the new league year. Spotrac's calculated market value predicts that Scherff will receive a four-year deal worth nearly $50 million which will include an average salary of $12.4 million. That deal would make him the third highest-paid offensive guard in terms of annual salary behind Zack Martin of the Dallas Cowboys and Andrew Norwell of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

While Scherff played in all 16 games in both of his first two NFL seasons, he ended the 2018 and 2019 seasons on injured reserve. Last year, he suffered a torn pectoral in a Week 9 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, and this past season, a combination of elbow and shoulder injuries prematurely ended his year. However, he still played well enough to earn his third Pro Bowl nod.