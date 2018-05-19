Royal wedding causes everyone to make jokes about Carson Wentz getting married

Not sure if you heard, but the royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle happened on Saturday morning. If you ever need to tell the entire country something at once and actually have everyone listen, do it during the royal wedding, because literally every human being on the planet was tuned into this thing. It was on every TV channel, including CBS.

Even a bunch of football fans were paying attention, and we know this because approximately 37 percent of the humans on this planet decided to make the same joke about Prince Harry looking exactly like Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.

The thing is, people aren't wrong: the two guys look very similar.

Carson Wentz looks like Prince Harry. USATSI / CBSN

Harry's got a little bit more hair on top (except on the back end, sorry not sorry) and his beard is a little thicker. Otherwise these guys are twins.

This did not just slide by the watchful eye of social media either. During the royal wedding, which you can see in its entirety at CBS News here (or likely stream on CBSN), people were firing out comparisons of the two.

Everyone is getting in on the joke.

Prince Harry and the Prince of Philadelphia both have plenty to smile about: pic.twitter.com/DUCLdx6oK9 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 19, 2018

Man I thought that was Carson Wentz this whole time https://t.co/GWAGTI6PDf — Marquis Flowers (@MFlowers59) May 19, 2018

Good to see Carson Wentz taking on those stairs and getting into the carriage without a knee brace. — Dave Richard (@daverichard) May 19, 2018

really happy for carson wentz though pic.twitter.com/FpGSq5b4Vn — C.D. Carter (@CDCarter13) May 19, 2018

So who cares that Carson Wentz got married — Kevin Turner (@ktfuntweets) May 19, 2018

And I mean everyone:

damn carson wentz really got his whole wedding televised — ant (@AnthonyKaminski) May 19, 2018

Happy for Carson wentz, what with the wedding and all — offseason evgeni malkin (@Broke_DZA) May 19, 2018

Carson Wentz is getting married in England today? He’s had a heck of a year! Super Bowl Champ and Royal Wedding. Congrats @cj_wentz !!! #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/580BatmYro — Jon Allen (@JonAllen11) May 19, 2018

That Carson Wentz wedding looked lit — MACARONI TONY🧀 (@MirFontane) May 19, 2018

Carson Wentz’s wedding was so beautifu😩👏🏼 #RoyalWedding — Kaylee Q:)) (@kayleeq26) May 19, 2018

Congratulations on the wedding Carson Wentz. pic.twitter.com/cYQWEC5ACJ — DUB G RAIDER 🏴 (@sgutierrez81) May 19, 2018

Ay Carson Wentz congrats on the Royal Wedding bro, but can you still be our quarterback next year? pic.twitter.com/tR3hxF8HCX — Mike Colucciello (@mcoluch9) May 19, 2018

Best wishes on your wedding Carson Wentz 😂 — roi (@zeroib0t) May 19, 2018

Carson Wentz got his ACL fixed just in time for his wedding. — Jay Santana (@_stateofjay) May 19, 2018

Did anyone catch the Carson Wentz wedding in Great Britian this morning? pic.twitter.com/PQdS4XqlkZ — Calvin Hanson (@calabama25) May 19, 2018

I would actually be more interested in attending Carson Wentz's wedding than the #RoyalWedding . — Bill Robinson🦅 (@billyr09) May 19, 2018

Why is everyone making such a big deal about Carson Wentz wedding? — Derek Puckett ⚽ (@KirbyIsPuckett4) May 19, 2018

I didn’t know this many people were interested in Carson wentz’ wedding #RoyalWedding — Tripp 🦈🌪 (@_Grenier_) May 19, 2018

Is it possible there are even people who actually think Carson Wentz got married today? It would not be the most surprising stupid thing for human beings to do, if we're being honest.

Why is Carson Wentz’s wedding on TV? — Siebs (@alexsiebs) May 19, 2018

Why am I up watching Carson Wentz' wedding? — Zach Foxx (@Zachfoxx14) May 19, 2018

The only royal wedding joke anyone should be retweeting or laughing at, though, comes from the subtle humor of Billy Idol.

Looks like a lovely day in UK for Harry and Meghan’s wedding #royalwedding — Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) May 19, 2018

Well that or the Pippa/Arizona Iced Tea joke. That one made me laugh too.