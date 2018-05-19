Royal wedding causes everyone to make jokes about Carson Wentz getting married

The Eagles quarterback bears a striking resemblance to Prince Harry

Not sure if you heard, but the royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle happened on Saturday morning. If you ever need to tell the entire country something at once and actually have everyone listen, do it during the royal wedding, because literally every human being on the planet was tuned into this thing. It was on every TV channel, including CBS. 

Even a bunch of football fans were paying attention, and we know this because approximately 37 percent of the humans on this planet decided to make the same joke about Prince Harry looking exactly like Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz

The thing is, people aren't wrong: the two guys look very similar.

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams
Carson Wentz looks like Prince Harry. USATSI / CBSN

Harry's got a little bit more hair on top (except on the back end, sorry not sorry) and his beard is a little thicker. Otherwise these guys are twins. 

This did not just slide by the watchful eye of social media either. During the royal wedding, which you can see in its entirety at CBS News here (or likely stream on CBSN), people were firing out comparisons of the two. 

Everyone is getting in on the joke. 

And I mean everyone:

Is it possible there are even people who actually think Carson Wentz got married today? It would not be the most surprising stupid thing for human beings to do, if we're being honest.

The only royal wedding joke anyone should be retweeting or laughing at, though, comes from the subtle humor of Billy Idol.

Well that or the Pippa/Arizona Iced Tea joke. That one made me laugh too.

