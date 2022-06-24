New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara is expected to be suspended for at least six weeks of the 2022 season, according to a report from Pro Football Talk. The Pro Bowl running back was arrested in Las Vegas on the day of the 2022 Pro Bowl for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

The alleged incident took place one day before the Pro Bowl, according to a Las Vegas police report obtained by NFL.com. The victim told police he was waiting for an elevator with a group of people that included Kamara at a nightclub. When an elevator arrived, Kamara allegedly tried to stop the man from entering the elevator, putting his hand on his chest. The man said he then pushed Kamara's hand off his chest, and was pushed in return. He then claimed he was punched and kicked by multiple members of the group and lost consciousness.

According to an incident report obtained by The New Orleans Times-Picayune, Kamara allegedly punched the man about eight times, with three swings coming while the man was on the ground. The victim reportedly suffered an orbital fracture during the attack, and surveillance video from inside the club verified his recollection. Police interviewed Kamara inside Allegiant Stadium following the Pro Bowl, and he was later booked for battery.

As Pro Football Talk pointed out, the NFL's personal conduct policy provides at least a six-game suspension in the case of felony battery. It's unknown when the NFL will make its official decision, and when it will hand down discipline, so it's not clear which six (or more) games Kamara would miss.