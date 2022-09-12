The Saints came back to beat the rival Falcons on Sunday, and they did so mostly without the help of star running back Alvin Kamara, who had just 12 touches in Week 1. It turns out there may have been a reason Kamara didn't play a prominent role. Coach Dennis Allen told reporters Monday that the former All-Pro began battling a "rib issue" against Atlanta, but didn't express concern for the veteran's Week 2 availability.

"I think he's going to be fine," Allen said, per ESPN.

The 27-year-old Kamara was relatively productive when given the opportunity Sunday, averaging over four yards per carry and catching three passes in the 27-26 win. The Saints essentially gave the same amount of combined carries to veteran backup Mark Ingram and utility man Taysom Hill, who ultimately led the team with 81 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Kamara figures to be even more involved in the Saints' offense when fully healthy, entering 2022 with four straight seasons of at least 80 receptions. He did battle injuries last year as well, missing four games due to a knee issue.

New Orleans (1-0) could use him back for Week 2, with the rival Buccaneers (1-0) set to visit after routing the Cowboys on "Sunday Night Football."