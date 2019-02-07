Saints defensive lineman David Onyemata arrested, cited for marijuana possession

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata was arrested and given a citation for illegally possessing marijuana. The New Orleans Advocate, citing the Jefferson Parrish Sheriff's Office, notes that the arrest occurred in late January.

Earlier in the year, a Sheriff's Office narcotics investigator received tip "that a quantity of marijuana products" were going to be at an apartment in the 5300 block of Citrus Boulevard, agency Capt. Jason Rivarde said. The agent considered the tip reliable and secured a warrant to search the apartment, which turned out to be Onyemata's and was raided Jan. 29. The Sheriff's Office found marijuana, cannabis oil, marijuana edibles and hemp powder the Tuesday of the search, Rivarde said. Onyemata, whose first name is Ebuka, "was cooperative" with investigators and received a summons to appear in court at a later date, according to Rivarde.

The Sheriff's office told The Advocate that it believes the marijuana in Onyemata's possession was for personal use, but marijuana possession is illegal in Louisiana in almost all circumstances. Onyemata is the second Saints player this week to have been arrested on since the team's season ended, as defensive back P.J. Williams was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated in late January.

Onyemata is coming off what was likely the best season of his career as he emerged as a valuable piece on the Saints' league-best run defense and showed flashes as a pass-rusher as well. He is headed into the final year of his rookie contract but depending on how the league decides to react to this arrest, could face some sort of discipline next season. The league has generally been inconsistent in deciding these matters in the past, so there is really no telling whether or not Onyemata will have to sit out at all next year.