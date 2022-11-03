The New Orleans Saints will once again be without their top wide receiver for the foreseeable future. Saints head coach Dennis Allen told reporters on Thursday that Michael Thomas is set to go on injured reserve, and said he does not believe Thomas will play again this season.

Thomas has been dealing with a toe injury in recent weeks, and it has kept him on the sideline since Week 3. According to Allen, Thomas will have surgery on what is being described as a dislocated second toe. The Saints had been hoping the injury would heal with rest and rehab, but it apparently did not respond in the way they had hoped.

Michael Thomas NO • WR • 13 TAR 22 REC 16 REC YDs 171 REC TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

For Thomas, this is the third consecutive season that has been ruined by injury. Since setting a new single-season record with 149 receptions in 2019, Thomas has played just 10 games, catching 56 passes for 609 yards and three touchdowns. He was limited to seven games in 2020 due to an ankle injury, and then sat out the entirety of the 2021 campaign as the injury lingered and eventually necessitated surgery.

Thomas got off to a solid start to this season with 16 catches for 171 yards and three scores across the first three games while easing his way back into full-time action, only to see his progress derailed by the toe injury. In his absence, rookie Chris Olave has emerged as the No. 1 passing game option on the perimeter. He seems likely to be the foundation of the team's passing game in the future, while Thomas' status with the organization beyond this year is likely to come into question.