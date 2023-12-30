The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to host the New Orleans Saints in a key Week 17 NFC South rivalry game on Sunday. Tampa Bay is 8-7 overall and 4-3 at home, while New Orleans is 7-8 overall and 3-5 on the road. The Bucs currently hold a one game lead in the NFC South race, and enter this matchup on a four-game winning streak. In Week 16, Tampa Bay beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 30-12. The Saints are looking to bounce back from a 30-22 loss to the Los Angeles Rams and keep pace in the division race.

Kickoff at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Buccaneers are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Buccaneers vs. Saints odds, and the over/under is set at 42.5 points. Before making any Saints vs. Buccaneers picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for the game:

Buccaneers vs. Saints spread: Buccaneers -2.5

Buccaneers vs. Saints over/under: 42.5 points

Buccaneers vs. Saints money line: Buccaneers -145, Saints +120

Buccaneers vs. Saints picks:

Buccaneers vs. Saints live stream: fubo (try for free)

What you need to know about the Saints

Last Thursday, the Saints came up short against the Los Angeles Rams, falling 30-22. New Orleans was down 27-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Derek Carr put forth a good effort for the losing side as he threw for 319 yards and three touchdowns.

Carr has battled inconsistencies for the Saints in 2023, but is coming off back-to-back strong performances. For the season, the former Fresno State standout has 3,417 passing yards, 19 touchdowns passes and eight interceptions. His top target has been second year wide receiver Chris Olave, who has 81 catches for 1,041 yards and four TDs.

What you need to know about the Buccaneers

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay has won four straight after the Bucs picked up a convincing victory over the Jaguars on Sunday. That 30-12 margin sets a new team best for Tampa Bay this season. The Buccaneers' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Mike Evans, who picked up 86 receiving yards and two touchdowns, and Baker Mayfield, who threw for 283 yards and two touchdowns while completing 74.3% of his passes.

Mayfield and Evans have an obvious rapport, and have developed into one of the top quarterback-wide receiver combos in the NFL. Mayfield has 3,598 passing yards, 26 TD passes and eight interceptions, and 157 yards and a TD on the ground. Evans has 73 receptions for 1,163 yards and 13 TDs.

How to make Buccaneers vs. Saints picks

The model has simulated Buccaneers vs. Saints 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under on the point total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits in nearly 60% of simulations.

So who wins Buccaneers vs. Saints in Week 17, and which side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of computer simulations?