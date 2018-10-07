Saints vs. Redskins odds: Monday Night Football picks, predictions from model on 58-37 roll

NFC division leaders face off under the lights as the New Orleans Saints host the Washington Redskins on Monday Night Football to close out Week 5. Kickoff from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome is at 8:15 p.m. ET. In the latest Saints vs. Redskins odds, New Orleans is favored by six points, while the over-under is 52.5. The Saints (3-1) are 2-0 at the Superdome, while the Redskins (2-1) won their lone road contest and had two weeks to prepare for the high-powered Saints offense.

The model knows the Saints are once again an offensive powerhouse, and it starts with future Hall of Fame QB Drew Brees, who leads the NFL in completion percentage (75.8) and has eight TDs. He has yet to throw an interception.

Saints running back Alvin Kamara has a whopping 611 yards from scrimmage - he had 19 carries for 134 yards last week against the Giants and 15 receptions for 124 yards against the Falcons the week before. This week, the run game will get Mark Ingram back from a four-game suspension. The Saints also have one of the top wide receivers in the game in Michael Thomas, who is averaging 10.5 receptions for 111 yards.

The hot-and-cold New Orleans defense ranks fourth against the run, a key trait as it faces bruising veteran Adrian Peterson.

Just because the Saints have outscored the competition doesn't mean they'll cover the spread on Monday Night Football.

Most teams will find it tough to stop the Redskins' offensive combo featuring Peterson and supreme game-manager QB Alex Smith. Peterson, signed right before the season started to replace the injured Derrius Guice, has 236 yards in three games with three TDs. Counterpart Chris Thompson is averaging 5.5 yards per rush.

But it's been the defense that has really shined. Washington ranks seventh in rushing yards allowed, third against the pass (187 yards per game) and second in points allowed at just 14.7 per game. The Redskins, Jaguars and Ravens are the only teams that rank in the top 10 in all three phases.

