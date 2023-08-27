Caesars Superdome will be the center of the NFL world on Sunday. The venue will host a preseason tilt between the New Orleans Saints and Houston Texans in front of a national audience. It is also the final game of the NFL preseason schedule, not only for each team, but also for the entire league. Houston is 1-1 with a win over New England and a loss to Miami, while New Orleans is 2-0 in the preseason with victories over Kansas City and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET in New Orleans. New Orleans is a 2.5-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 37.5 in the latest Texans vs. Saints odds. Before you make any Texans vs. Saints picks or predictions, you need to see what SportsLine NFL expert Larry Hartstein has to say.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed working for Pro Football Focus. Larry tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, going 53-34-3 ATS. Those selections formed the basis of his SportsLine NFL best bets article, which finished 36-25-1. In addition, Hartstein has gone 44-29 on his last 73 NFL picks involving the Commanders, returning $1,134. Anybody who has been following him is way up.

Now, Hartstein has set his sights on Texans vs. Saints and just locked in his picks and NFL preseason predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Texans vs. Saints:

Texans vs. Saints spread: Saints -2.5

Texans vs. Saints over/under: 37.5 points

Texans vs. Saints money line: Saints -145, Texans +125

Houston: Texans were 8-8-1 against the spread in 2022

New Orleans: Saints were 7-10 against the spread in 2022

Texans vs. Saints picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Texans can cover

Houston is still in development mode but, unlike New Orleans, the Texans are expected to deploy several starters in this game. That gives the Texans an immediate leg-up, and Houston's skill position players are also battling for playing time. Dameon Pierce is the team's leader at running back after he produced 939 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie in 2022. Pierce generated more than 72 rushing yards per game and also caught 30 passes in only 13 games of action.

On the outside, Houston has a deep and young wide receiver room, and Nico Collins is in line for a prominent role this season. The 2021 draft pick from Michigan racked up 481 yards in 10 games last season. Houston also has a pair of intriguing quarterback options who should see time in this game. No. 2 overall pick CJ Stroud is expected to start, though backup Davis Mills has 26 starts in his first two seasons and each should face a Saints defense with backups on the field. See which team to pick here.

Why the Saints can cover

While New Orleans is not expected to play many of its starters, the Saints have won and covered three straight preseason games. New Orleans may also have the advantage at quarterback, even with Houston set to deploy its top two options. Veteran Jameis Winston will get the start for New Orleans, and he has 261 passing yards and a touchdown in preseason action. Winston is completing more than 70% of his preseason attempts and led three second-quarter scoring drives in last week's win. Winston is one of the top backup quarterbacks in the NFL and the former Pro Bowl selection has 80 career starts and more than 21,000 career passing yards to go along with 139 NFL touchdown passes.

Behind Winston, New Orleans has rookie Jake Haener, who has 223 yards and a touchdown in preseason action. He threw for more than 9,000 yards and 67 touchdowns as a college standout at Fresno State. See which team to pick here.

How to make Texans vs. Saints picks

Hartstein has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning Under the point total, he has discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and which side to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Texans vs. Saints, and which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Saints vs. Texans spread hits hard, all from the expert who is on a 44-29 roll on picks involving New Orleans games, and find out.